Earlier this week, Lovers & Friends unveiled its 2024 lineup. The festival will be headlined by Usher (performing Confessions for its 20th anniversary), Janet Jackson, and Backstreet Boys, while Lil Wayne (performing Tha Carter III), Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, and more. Mary J. Blige was listed on the stacked poster, but don’t get too excited.

“I am beyond humbled by the response from all of you about the announcement of me on Lovers & Friends Festival,” Blige wrote on her Instagram Story this morning, January 25. “Unfortunately, my inclusion was an error as I will be busy in preparation for my Strength of a Woman Summit just one week later! I have the greatest fans in the world and can’t wait to see you in New York in aa few short months!”

So, Lovers & Friends will have to forge on without Mary J. The festival is slated for Saturday, May 4, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The ticket presale is scheduled for Friday, January 26, beginning at 10 a.m. PST. According to the Lovers & Friends official website, general admission tickets (starting at $325), GA+ (starting at $595), and VIP (starting at $695), and hotel and ticket packages (starting at $679) are available. All tickets start at $19.99 down.

Before Lovers & Friends, Usher will perform the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on February 11, the release date of Usher’s Coming Home album.