Kaaboo

Destination festivals are, in general, awesome. By combining two of the greatest sources of joy in life — going to music festivals and going on vacation — destination fests have tapped into an endless source of pleasure. Speaking as someone who often travels far distances for music performances, the journey often makes the experience more memorable and the location gives you a context for which to relive the moment.

KAABOO, which takes place yearly in Del Mar outside of San Diego, is the latest festival to embark on a destination aspect of its program. As previously reported, KAABOO Cayman will take place from February 15-16, 2019 at Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman. And now, we know who will perform. The event will feature a pretty stacked bill of both contemporary artists (The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Maren Morris, Margo Price) and more nostalgic bookings (Duran Duran, Blondie, Bryan Adams, Counting Crows).

Rounding out the event will be a comedy docket that is in line with Kaaboo’s typically impressive roster: Jenny Slate, Wanda Sykes, David Spade, and Tom Green.

GA passes for the weekend start at $300, with the presale beginning today. So if seeing incredible musical acts while enjoying one of the most pristine paradises on planet earth sounds like a good thing, the ball is in your court.