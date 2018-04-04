Up there with maybe the Black Panther soundtrack, there hasn’t really been a 2018 album that has united critics and music fans like Kacey Musgraves’ just-released Golden Hour. In Uproxx’s recent review of the record, Caitlin White wrote that “Golden Hour is brief, beautiful, and powerful; it’s the work of a veteran songwriter who just released a modern classic in the prime of her youth.” These are strong words, but ones that the album absolutely holds up to.

On her talk show tour in support of the release, Musgraves is establishing herself as an artist not content in simply going through the motions. She’s opted for a different song in each of her various appearances, including gliding her way through the lovely “Space Cowboy” on Fallon and giving “Slow Burn” the debut it deserved. on Colbert. For her appearance on Ellen today, the daytime audience might not have been ready for the disco club vibe that Musgraves delivered in the afternoon. But Kacey didn’t back down for her rendition of “High Horse,” sporting sequins and showing confident moves on one of the most danceable numbers she’s ever released.

Watch Kacey Musgraves’ “High Horse” performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show above, and look for Golden Hour out now.