Getty Image

Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour is the most fascinating country album of 2018 so far. It’s a country record, but in many ways, it’s also very much not. Musgraves honors the sound that made her a star while elevating herself further, having previously said about the record, “You won’t find someone on this earth that loves country music more than me but that also doesn’t define all my musical tastes. I was inspired by a thought of a world where all these ideas could come together musically and still translate just as good songs if I sat down and played them on my guitar.”

That spirit is especially evident on “High Horse,” a single from the album that shows an overt and profound disco influence. Now, Musgraves has shared two new versions of the song, the “Kue Remix” and the “Violents Remix,” both of which play up the dance-ready nature of the track in different and fun ways. While the “Kue Remix” puts a modern electronic dance-influenced disco spin on the track, the “Violents Remix” brings out more traditional disco elements, like its giant horn hits that transport you back to Studio 54 circa 1976.

Listen to both “High Horse” remixes above, read our review of her recent Austin City Limits concert here, and revisit our review of Golden Hour here.

Golden Hour is out now via MCA Nashville. Get it here.