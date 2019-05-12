Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Mother’ Video Is A Sweet Dedication For The Holiday

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Have you cried yet this Mother’s Day? If not, Kacey Musgraves‘ new video will surely get the tears flowing.

“Mother” may not be the longest song on Musgraves’ album Golden Hour, but the song still packs a punch despite its brevity. Over an ethereal, dreamy melody, Musgraves reminisces about her mother and the long line of women who came before her. It’s sweet, vulnerable, and striking — and now, just in time for Mother’s Day, Musgraves has released a video to match.

In the one-minute video, Musgraves sit in a warmly lit room. Interspersed with her plaintive singing to the camera are clips of various motherly activities — babies crying, pregnant bellies, finger-painting, Barbie dolls. Musgraves paints an impressionistic portrait of motherhood and childhood, bathing the viewer in her warm, maternal glow.

“One summer night, surfing waves of LSD and feeling nostalgic for everywhere and everyone all at once, I got a text from my mom,” Musgraves has said of the song. “It made me miss her. It made me think about her hands. Hands that carry out the vision her imagination brings on canvas with her beloved paints and brushes. Hands that find treasure in found junk. Hands dirtied by the East Texas soil. Hands that held me.”

Musgraves is currently touring Australia, but she’ll be back stateside soon. Check out her upcoming North American tour dates here, and watch the video for “Mother” above.