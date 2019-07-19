Getty Image

For many people, a cup of coffee is the best way to start the day. This morning, though, the finest way to kick off the day was sitting in front of the TV and watching an a.m. Kacey Musgraves concert. Musgraves guested on The Today Show today, and she took the stage to perform four songs from her Golden Hour album: “Slow Burn,” “Lonely Weekend,” “Oh, What A World,” and “Happy And Sad.”

Musgraves also gave a young fan a special moment during the broadcast. Carson Daly introduced Musgraves to a guitar-wielding fan named Alicia, who said she was inspired by Musgraves to teach herself how to play guitar. Alicia strummed a few chords for Musgraves, who paid her some compliments and then signed her guitar.

She also had good news for her fans in New York and Dallas, as she announced this morning that she had added five more dates in those cities to her tour. Musgraves will have shows in Dallas on October 10 and 11, two in New York on October 15 and 16, and one in Nashville on October 25.

HERE WE GO 🌎💕 #OhWhatAWorldTourII https://t.co/CMcf1h34BG pic.twitter.com/IRB9V03eBJ — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) July 19, 2019

Some exciting news from @kaceymusgraves — she's adding five more dates to her tour! #KaceyMusgravesTODAY pic.twitter.com/kC81gagmdp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 19, 2019

Watch Musgraves perform “Slow Burn,” “Lonely Weekend,” “Oh, What A World,” and “Happy And Sad” below, and read our review of Golden Hour here.