Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Goth-pop singer-songwriter Kailee Morgue has shared a new single, “Headcase.” The song, which features fellow pop singer Hayley Kiyoko, is an empowering, anthemic pop song about embracing everything difficult that has made you stronger. “Headcase” isn’t the first pop song to sample The Pixies‘ “Where Is My Mind” (Julia Michaels and MØ have also done it recently), but it’s the first to really dig into the mental health implications the Pixies song has. “Headcase” is moody, glitchy, and unapologetically emotional.

Of the song, Morgue said, “When I wrote this song, I knew I wanted a strong female artist like Hayley on the track to not only represent the LGBTQ community, but to help translate the idea of owning your issues.”

“I’m such a fan of Kailee’s music, and when she sent me ‘Headcase’ I really connected with the song right away,” Kiyoko responded. “I was in a dark place of figuring out my own mental health at the time, and I related so much to the lyrics. That’s such a normal feeling, like you’re going crazy sometimes and can’t quite make sense of your emotions. It just felt like a perfect song for us to collaborate on.”

Listen to Kailee Morgue and Hayley Kiyoko’s “Headcase” above.