Kali Uchis Announces Her ‘To Feel Alive’ EP With Raunchy Cover Art

Late last year, Kali Uchis debuted her first solo music since her 2018 breakout album Isolation. Her track “Solita” arrived as a standalone single and the singer has been keeping her new music under wraps ever since. Uchis recently collaborated with Little Dragon for “Are You Feeling Sad?” and Kaytranada for “10%.” But, other than those two tracks, Uchis has remained relatively quiet. However, the singer revealed on Monday that fans won’t have to wait much longer for new music.

Kali Uchis unveiled that her upcoming EP is arriving at the end of this week. Announcing the project on social media, Uchis said: “can’t give you my album yet, but i recorded some demos in my room for u.” The demos are compiled to form Uchis’ EP To Feel Alive. Along with sharing her EP’s release date, the singer revealed its raunchy cover art. Partially censored for social media, Uchis’ To Feel Alive cover art is a pastel painting of the singer performing a sex act on herself.

While the art may be jarring for some, Uchis was quick to thwart any pushback from fans. Replying to one fan who called the artwork “ugly,” the singer had the perfect comeback, writing in an understandably now-deleted tweet, “u & the cover have that in common.”

To Feel Alive EP is out 4/24 via Universal. Pre-order it here.