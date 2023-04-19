Fresh off of their Coachella weekend one performance, supergroup Dinner Party headed over to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver yet another powerful set, this time for the fans at home.

Comprised of saxophonist Kamasi Washington, multi-instrumentalist Terrace Martin, DJ/producer 9th Wonder, and keyboardist Robert Glasper, the musical powerhouse’s self-titled debut album showcased just how much further the industry veterans could push themselves. On their latest project, Enigmatic Society, they are looking to outdo themselves.

Joined by singer Ant Clemons, Dinner Party demonstrated their growth with an intimate performance of the single “Insane.” As Clemons sings, “Hella glad you made it / Shot a clock, I’m faded / Be my designated / Call your driver, baby / ‘Cause that body drives me crazy,” the listener is hocked in with the buttery smooth lines.

The oozing swagger of the song’s lyrics is heightened by the musicians’ homely stage set up on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dinner Party and Clemons hold an effortlessly soulful jam session blending together areas of each musician’s areas of expertise, from jazz to jazz and every element in between.

Watch the full performance of “Insane” on Jimmy Kimmel Live above.

Enigmatic Society is out now via Sounds Of Crenshaw/Empire. Find more information here.