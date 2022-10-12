It may be a while before we hear from Kanye West. The producer and rapper has lost nearly every platform of his, including Instagram and Twitter. Now, an episode of Uninterupted’s barbershop-set talk show, The Shop, has pulled an episode in which Ye was set to appear as a guest.

Maverick Carter, the SpringHill Company CEO, issued a statement to Andscape, noting that the episode is no longer scheduled to air.

Read the full statement below.

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate. I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.”

According to Andscape, shoe designer Salehe Bembury and rapper Jeezy were also scheduled to appear in the episode. Lebron James, who co-produces the show with Carter, was reportedly not present during the taping.