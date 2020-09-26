Following the events of the past two weeks, in which he publicly voiced his frustrations with his recording deal with Sony and Universal, it appeared that Kanye West would refrain from releasing new music. While that fight is far from over, as he recently outlined new “recording and publishing deal guidelines,” Kanye surprised fans with a preview of a new song over Twitter.

BELIEVE WHAT I SAY (snippet) pic.twitter.com/U7Y2KQJ5UC — ye (@kanyewest) September 26, 2020

Entitled “Believe What I Say (snippet),” the song finds Kanye begging his listeners to avoid conformity. “Just one time for the record / Don’t agree with the message,” he raps. “Don’t agree with the methods.” He only played 39 seconds of the song, which includes a hard-to-miss sample of Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing)” from her classic debut album, The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill, an album Rolling Stone recently crowned the greatest album of all-time. Accompanying the song was a video of him on a speed boat with a handful of friends.

The preview is also Kanye’s first new music since he teased the release of his upcoming album Donda, back in June. While the album failed to arrive on the promised July 24 release date, he did share its title track, giving fans an opportunity to see what Kanye has coming.