Kanye West has been trying to bring about a bunch of change lately. Aside from his ongoing presidential campaign, the rapper is also on a quest to re-structure the music industry by giving artists more power over their master recordings. Those aren’t his only causes of the moment, as he has also made it clear recently that he wants seats on the boards of Gap and Adidas, with both of whom he works. Now, Kanye is straight up demanding seats and is threatening to withhold his support of the companies until he gets them.

Kanye tweeted last night, “I’M WEARING JORDANS TILL I’M ON THE BOARD OF ADIDAS.” He quickly added, “I’M NOT RELEASING NOTHING ON GAP TILL I’M ON THE BOARD.” These tweets follow a September 10 tweet in which Kanye wrote, “I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER.”

I’M WEARING JORDANS TILL I’M ON THE BOARD OF ADIDAS ⛷ — ye (@kanyewest) September 24, 2020

I’M NOT RELEASING NOTHING ON GAP TILL I’M ON THE BOARD — ye (@kanyewest) September 24, 2020

I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER — ye (@kanyewest) September 10, 2020

Gap might understandably be upset by this news, considering they and Kanye just closed a huge ten-year deal which will involve the creation of a new Yeezy Gap line. Kanye also has a well-established relationship with Adidas that has brought about a number of influential and talked-about shoes. Regardless, it remains to be seen what will come of Kanye’s new demands.