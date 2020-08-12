Kanye West Is Polling Very Poorly Among Black Voters

There have been rumors in recent days that Kanye West’s presidential campaign has received support from powerful Republicans who believe his candidacy could draw votes away from Joe Biden and help Donald Trump get re-elected. However, based on a new poll from Politico/Morning Consult, it doesn’t look like Kanye will sway the election that much either way.

In the poll of registered voters, Kanye earned just two percent of the votes overall, and only two percent of votes among Black voters. Furthermore, Biden’s 9-point national lead over Trump is unaffected by Kanye’s presence, as his lead remains the same whether or not Kanye is on the ballot. Kanye performed so poorly in this poll that he actually finished 7 points behind “no opinion.”

Ron Christie, a Black Republican strategist and former aide to Dick Cheney, told Politico of Kanye’s campaign, “I think a lot of people of color view Kanye’s bid for the presidency as a quixotic one, and they don’t see him as being legitimate for the office. It’s more of yet another Kanye publicity stunt. Democrats traditionally get 90-plus percent of the black vote. I think a lot of people are going to look at Kanye and just say, ‘I don’t think so.'”

This morning, Kanye revealed that he is “starting Plan A,” which, for the sake of his White House dreams, is hopefully something that makes him a more appealing candidate.