To wrap up August, Kanye West and supposed wife Bianca Censori (the two apparently got “married” in a non-legally binding ceremony) took a boat ride in Venice, Italy. The problem with that seemingly innocent tourist activity, though, was, as paparazzi photos showed, that West’s butt was out. Now it appears Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, the company that rented the boat to West and Censori, didn’t love what happened and banned the two for life.

This is according to Daily Mail, who notes the company said in a statement, “On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority. In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case.”

The statement adds, “We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behaviour. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

After the photos surfaced, it was reported that Kim Kardashian was “embarrassed and worried” for her ex-husband, although later reports indicated she’s not “concerned” about his antics unless it impacts their shared children.