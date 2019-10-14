Over the weekend, Kanye West was all over Washington DC, first hosting a Sunday Service at Howard University, and later putting on a Jesus Is King listening party at George Washington University’s Lisner Auditorium. He spoke to the audience between songs, and at one point, he declared that he is a “recent convert” to Christianity.

In video obtained by TMZ, Kanye said, “Jay-Z had a line where he said, ‘Forced into sports or entertainment.’ I want to let you guys know that I am not here for your entertainment this afternoon. We are here to spread the gospel.” While quoting the Bible, Kanye said, “Excuse me if I mispronounce anything. I am a recent convert. It means I recently got saved within this year.”

At the same event, Kanye reportedly said he will be releasing Jesus Is King on October 25.

Kanye has been having Bible study sessions with pastor Adam Tyson in recent months, and Tyson recently explained how he came to meet Kanye, saying, “He started meeting with me in my office [after service]. And I spent about three hours just going through the gospel, make sure he understood clearly about the atonement of Jesus Christ […] and he’s like, ‘Hey, man, I told you I’ve been radically saved. I believe that message, and I want to get that message out to the world.'” Tyson asked Kanye how he was “saved,” and he responded, “I was just under the weight of my sin. And I was being convicted that I was running from God. And I knew I needed to make things right. So, I came to Christ. I came out of darkness into the light.”