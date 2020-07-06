On June 26, Kanye West announced a huge ten-year partnership with Gap, the clothing retailer for which he has long expressed his admiration. Kanye and his Yeezy company are set to launch a Yeezy Gap line next year, but making that announcement wasn’t all Kanye did that day. TMZ reports that he also filed a trademark application on June 26, for the phrase “West Day Ever,” which Kanye hashtagged in his announcement and other tweets from that day.

The trademark application covers over a hundred different types of clothing, including everything from t-shirts to capes to ascots, so expect some West Day Ever merch to emerge at some point.

Josh Gerben, founder of trademark law firm Gerben Law Firm, reported the same news last week. Gerben noted that two applications were actually filed by Yeezy, with the other being for a logo that looks like a Y with a dot above it. The image could perhaps also represent a person with outstretched arms. Gerben notes, “Both applications were filed on a 1(b) basis, meaning that Kanye’s company has a bona fide intent to use the trademarks in association with the goods and services it listed.”

Kanye West has filed new trademark applications for 'WEST DAY EVER' and a logo that looks like a Y. The applications were filed with the USPTO on June 26th– the same day that Gap announced a partnership with his company, Yeezy LLC. Full details in the video 👇#yeezy #Kanye pic.twitter.com/wHZ50HRlee — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) July 1, 2020

This news of course comes after declared his intention to run for president in 2020, although he might not be as up to date on his paperwork for that endeavor.