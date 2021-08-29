Last summer, Kanye West announced that his latest body of work would be titled Donda, in honor of his late mother. What the music world didn’t know at the time is that it would be more than a year until the project was actually released.

Earlier Sunday morning, Kanye released Donda after holding three listening sessions for it — two in Atlanta and one in Chicago — in a month’s span. Altogether, the album presents 27 songs with Jay-Z, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, The LOX, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Pop Smoke, Vory, Shenseea, and more.

The arrival of Donda to streaming services was a pleasant surprise for Kanye fans all over the world as the wait for its release has been quite a grueling and tiring experience. In addition to the aforementioned names, Syleena Johnson, Francis & The Lights, Baby Keem, Young Thug, Don Toliver, Tony Williams, Conway The Machine, KayCyy, Westside Gunn, Swizz Beatz, Jay Electronica, Chris Brown, Sunday Service, and Rooga are also featured on the album.

With Donda now available for the world to enjoy, fans of the rapper took to Twitter to celebrate its release

You can read the reactions from fans about the album’s arrival below.

wait DONDA IS OUT?? — CertifiedWhore (@YourMusicWhore) August 29, 2021

Donda – Hurricane Kanye West ft.Lil Baby & The Weeknd pic.twitter.com/q1xOat5C7a — HUMOR NBA 🏀 (@ZueraNba) August 29, 2021

new Kendrick verse, Donda’s out, and CLB next week…we eating pic.twitter.com/2HKOAKy0to — 𝘼𝙒𝙂𝙀 🌐 (@awgeworldwide) August 29, 2021

To the people who said they didn’t like Donda pic.twitter.com/M1nCE54q4Y — Davidjb 🏁 (@yoodavidj) August 29, 2021

donda was never dropping so i had to help out 😭 pic.twitter.com/R86tI8GvE2 — grunk (@Grunkkkk) August 29, 2021

First half of DONDA vs Second half pic.twitter.com/y0FpAYmXxN — 7W Aspire Apollo (@APO7LO) August 29, 2021

Travis Scott after recording his verse in #DONDA pic.twitter.com/PiXe64YzPf — Bill clinton (@22billclinton) August 29, 2021

Kanye did this mf dirty by cutting his verse short ngl #DONDA pic.twitter.com/2ZBJPFlDmM — Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) August 29, 2021

Kanye West, Don Toliver & Kid Cudi making “Moon” #DONDA pic.twitter.com/5vgFJ27Gd2 — Don Toliver Media (@DonToliverMedia) August 29, 2021

“donda is giving me serious tlop vibes bro no cap” pic.twitter.com/pw9xlTkYuM — atlov (@at1oviwl) August 29, 2021

Fivio after recording his “Off The Grid” verse for Kanye. #DONDA pic.twitter.com/vl3jeIjJTO — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) August 29, 2021

Donda is out now via GOOD Music/Def Jam. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.