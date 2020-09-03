After Kanye West made a very public pivot to piety last year, the rapper’s newfound commitment to Christianity led him to ditch a few projects. Kanye infamously quit swearing and cut all cuss words from verses on his Jesus Is King album. The rapper also removed Young Thug’s verse from one of his song’s on the album after Thugger rapped about the devil. Now, one more scrapped project has resurfaced and this time, it’s an old video.

Eli Russell Linnetz, who collaborated on “Fade” and “Famous,” took to social media to share a previously-unreleased video he directed three years ago. The video accompanies Kanye and Tyga’s track “Feel Me,” and features some bizarre visuals. Linnetz managed to tap Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to join the video’s shoot.

Linnetz explained to E! News the meaning behind the video’s final scene, which depicts a quasi-birth. “It features Kylie coming out of Kim’s vagina,” Linnetz said. “The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim.”

According to Linnetz, the shoot racked up a $1 million bill and was shot over the course of five months but never saw the light of day because Kylie and Tyga ended their relationship shortly thereafter.

Sharing the unreleased video to Instagram, Linnetz wrote: “i directed this three years ago. no ones ever seen it before.”

Watch the “Feel Me” video above.