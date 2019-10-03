Kanye West was supposed to release his new album Jesus Is King last weekend, but it’s been nearly a week since then, and the album has yet to surface. At that point, nobody is really clear when the album is going to come out. It apparently doesn’t even have a firm release date anymore. Even Kanye’s collaborators are trying to figure out what’s going on with it.

Either Young Thug was having a hard time getting in touch with Kanye privately or he simply chose to communicate with him through public channels, but last night, he was wondering if he is still on the record, so he tweeted, “Yo @kanyewest is my verse about the devil still on Jesus ??”

There were hints that Jesus Is King wouldn’t be released on time. Last week, New York Times pop music reporter Joe Coscarelli tweeted, “it’s Kanye so who knows but I’m hearing from many industry people that ‘Jesus Is King’ is not coming on Friday, despite people on the ground in Wyoming trying to make it happen……..”

There are some indications of what the album will sound like, though. Kanye held listening events for it, and Coscarelli said of the record’s sound, “The beats on Jesus Is King sounded fire. He definitely pulled from elements of previous sounds that people loved from WTT, 808s, Yeezus, Cruel Summer & MBDTF and put a gospel spin on them.”