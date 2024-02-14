On February 10, at long last, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign released Vultures I, their new album. That vaulted West up to No. 2 on Spotify’s Daily Top Artists Global chart for February 10, behind only Taylor Swift, with whom West of course has some history. On the February 11 chart, he surpassed Swift to take the top spot.

West seemed pretty happy about that. On Instagram last night (February 11), West took to his Story to share a tweet making note of the achievement, offering no additional context or opinions beyond the unadorned screenshot.

West’s Spotify win, though, didn’t last long: On the charts dated February 12 and 13, Swift had returned to No. 1. So, by the time West shared the news, it was outdated. Worth noting is that this all happened right after West dropped an anticipated new album, while Swift is currently getting by on months-old material.

This follows a report that Swift got West kicked out of Super Bowl LVIII this past weekend. As HipHopDX notes, former NFL player Brandon Marshall claimed that West had purchased tickets that would have placed him right in front of Swift. Marshall then claimed, “Taylor Swift gets pissed off, she boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium! He was trying to leverage her celebrity. […] That’s what he tried to do: he tried to sit in front of Taylor Swift.”

The publication notes, though, that despite what Marshall said, West was seen in the stadium multiple times, like when he was spotted in a luxury suite with Ty Dolla Sign and Anderson. Paak. HotNewHipHop reports they spoke with “an anonymous source connected with Ye,” who said the whole story is false.

