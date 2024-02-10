Despite its many delays, Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s joint album, Vultures, has finally dropped. Unfortunately, not everyone is excited by its release. Today (February 10), in an Instagram Story, Donna Summer’s estate voiced their anger over West’s use of the late singer’s music.

“Kanye West asked permission to use Donna Summer’s song ‘I Feel Love,’ [and] he was denied,” they wrote. “He changed the word, [then] had someone re-sign it or used AI. But it’s ‘I Feel Love.’ Copyright infringement!”

They then went on to tag West, his collaborator Ty Dolla Sign, and even Sharon Osbourne. Why Sharon Osbourne? Well, for those keeping count, this marks the third musician (or their family) to come out to explicitly state that they did not clear West’s use of their work.

On February 9, Ozzy Osbourne took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam West for his alleged unauthorized use of his song “War Pigs.” But the post has since been deleted.

Backstreet Boys are also rumored to have pushed back against West’s use of their 1997 hit, “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).”

Even Nicki Minaj has refused to clear her previously recorded verse for his previously leaked song, “New Body.”

Could Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s album lead them to a lengthy legal battle? Fans will have to stay tuned.