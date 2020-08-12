Kanye West’s bid for the presidency is kicking into first gear as election day looms in the near distance. But Kanye’s campaign has definitely hit some major speed bumps along the way as the rapper is currently polling at just two percent of the Black vote. It was recently reported that Kanye sought the assistance of a few Republican party members in his campaign, but now he’s gone straight to the White House. Kanye set up a private meeting with Senior Trump Advisor Jared Kushner over the weekend in Colorado.

According to a report from the New York Times, West was camping with family in Colorado and Kushner was on his way to see Ivanka Trump when the two scheduled a private meeting in the small town of Telluride. West tweeted about the meeting, saying he and Kushner discussed Dr. Claude Anderson’s popular 2001 book PowerNomics.

West also noted he’d be willing to further discuss the meeting directly with the New York Times but when the publication asked West a follow-up question, he didn’t speak about his meeting with Kushner. Instead, the rapper “expressed anger about abortion rates among Black women and said he didn’t reflexively support Democrats.”

I’m willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson’s book Powernomics — ye (@kanyewest) August 12, 2020

The private meeting came after Kanye’s failed attempt to get his name on a number of ballots. The rapper’s name was recently removed from the Illinois ballot, Kanye’s home state, after the legitimacy of his petition signatures went under investigation.

Of course, if Kanye’s political aspirations don’t come to fruition, the musician could always fall back on drawing.