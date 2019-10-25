Getty Image

Kanye West Has A ‘Jesus Is King’ Bus Driving Around New York City Playing The Album

It took much longer than expected, but Kanye West’s new album, Jesus Is King, is finally here. The Christian-themed album was originally set to be released around this time last month, but its release date was pushed back multiple times. The album was supposed to be out at midnight last night, but after one final delay, Jesus Is King dropped this afternoon.

Right around the time the album was finally released, Kanye started promoting the record with a big blue Jesus Is King bus that’s driving around New York City and playing the album. The bus has a number of stops planned around the city between noon and 4:30 p.m. ET: Columbus Circle, 1515 Broadway, Madison Square Garden, Union Square, Flight Club, Broadway & Houston, and Supreme.

Before the bus, Kanye made his presence known in New York. He was seen on the red carpet at the 2019 FGI Night Of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street with Kim Kardashian, and also last night, he made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is currently in the midst of a week of Brooklyn shows. During his time on Kimmel, Kanye shared clips from the Jesus Is King IMAX film and prematurely said that the album had been released.

Find clips of the bus above and below.

