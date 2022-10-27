Kanye West
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Is Reportedly ‘Back And Returning With A Vengeance’ Just Hours After Canceling The School Year

This morning, an email that was sent from Kanye West‘s Donda Academy school to its students was leaked. “First, we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together,” it read. “However, at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately, Thursday, October 27. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW.”

Considering the event of West being dropped by a plethora of companies due to recent antisemitic comments on Twitter, this made sense. However, a newer email, sent about four hours after the first, has been obtained and shared by TMZ. It reads: “Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance! The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!”

Along with this, it was recently reported by Forbes that he is estimated to no longer be a billionaire. West already shared his thoughts on that this morning, posting: “ARI EMMANUEL, I LOST 2 BILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY AND I’M STILL ALIVE. THIS IS LOVE SPEECH. I STILL LOVE YOU. GOD STILL LOVES YOU. THE MONEY IS NOT WHO I AM, THE PEOPLE IS WHO I AM.”

