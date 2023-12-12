Will Nicki Minaj’s ’New Body’ Verse Be On Kanye West’s New Album?

All eyes are on Nicki Minaj. Last week, the “Beep Beep” rapper’s highly-anticipated album, Pink Friday 2. Since then, she’s announced her supporting Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates. With the project officially available across music streaming platforms, supporters have been diving into her new verses and speculating about what might’ve been taken off.

However, there’s one Nicki verse that has reentered the chatter online. Her contribution to Kanye West’s unreleased song “New Body.” So, will Nicki’s verse make the cut with Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign’s joint album, Vultures, slated to drop soon? Based on several videos floating around the internet, fans believe the answer is yes.

Yesterday (December 11), during the duo’s listening party for the album in Miami, they performed the track slated to appear on the project. In a clip captured by an attendee, Nicki Minaj’s viral verse surely did get the crowd going despite her not being present.

YE, NICKI MINAJ, TY DOLLA SIGN NEW BODY pic.twitter.com/7496ihIzUC — Donda Times (@dondatimes) December 12, 2023

Although Nicki’s verse has been a trending sound across Instagram and TikTok for months already, it would be nice to have the authorized version out.

View Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures album tracklist below.

1. “Everybody”

2. “Back To Me”

3. “Fuk Sumn”

4. “Time Moving Slow”

5. “Beg Forgiveness”

6. “So Good”

7. “Paid”

8. “Timbo Freestyle”

9. “Slide”

10. “New Body”

11. “Promotion”

12. “Vultures”

13. “Lifestyle”

14. “Drunk”

15. “Worship”

16. “River”

17. “Gun To My Head”

18. “Unlock”