Kanye West is about a month removed from releasing Donda, but he’s not taking a break after his new album. Over the weekend, he was back in the studio, accompanied by a couple of big-time guests: Post Malone and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold.

A video of West and Malone in the studio surfaced, in which Malone is thoroughly enjoying Fleet Foxes’ “The Shrine / An Argument” as it plays over speakers. Furthermore, as Stereogum notes, Pecknold also shared a photo of himself and Malone, indicating that they were also together that night.

West and Pecknold have yet to appear on a song together, but Pecknold and Malone (a noted major Fleet Foxes fan) have struck up a friendship in recent years. In a 2020 interview, Pecknold noted that Malone nearly appeared on Fleet Foxes’ album Shore and said of Malone, “He’ll text me every once in a while and it’s always a really fun thing to receive. To have that pop up in my iMessages, it always feels like a glitch in the Matrix or something. […] He’s a super sweet guy, he’s a real gentleman, and he’s probably the best melody writer in the business right now, I think. And by some glitch in the Matrix, we have a casual friendship.”