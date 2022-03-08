In director Coodie’s comprehensive Kanye West-centered documentary, Jeen-Yuhs, viewers get an intimate look at Ye’s creative process. Through over 20 years of footage, fans see the work that went into his iconic albums, including The College Dropout, Late Registration, and Graduation. In the Netflix documentary’s third and final part, titled “Act III: Awakening,” we see parts of the Wyoming sessions, which took place between 2017 and 2018, which resulted in the albums Ye, the Kid Cudi-collaborative Kids See Ghosts, and Teyana Taylor’s K.T.S.E.

In an outtake shared by Time, Ye and Taylor work on a song called “Cold Blooded,” which ultimately didn’t make the final tracklist of K.T.S.E. Unsatisfied with the sound of the song, Ye strips “Cold Blooded” of its original beat, then creates a new instrumental track in real-time.

Before making a name for himself as a rapper, Ye climbed the industry ladder producing tracks for Jay-Z, Ludacris, and Alicia Keys. In recent years, he’s worked behind the boards for artists like Christina Aguilera, Lil Nas X, and Pusha T.

With Jeen-Yuhs, we get a look at how some of Ye’s biggest songs and albums, both of his own and ones he produced for other artists, came to be.

Check out the outtake above.