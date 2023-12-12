After rumors circulated that Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign were having difficulty securing a distributor for their joint album, fans became nervous. The duo postposing their previously announced multi-stadium listening parties certainly didn’t help. However, yesterday (December 11), all faith was restored when clips from the musicians’ rave in Miami began to circulate across social media.

When does Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s album Vultures come out?

According to the Independent, the work is slated to be released this Friday, December 15. The outlet reports that the date was announced by West yesterday onstage at the Vultures rave preview session. Neither West nor Ty Dolla Sign has echoed this on their personal social media pages. But they have shared teasers of songs from the album as well as the full tracklist.

The list of featured appearances on the album remains a mystery as well. Based on the listening party, fans believe Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Kodak Black, and Lil Durk are on the project.

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures album cover art