Kanye West has made big moves in the fashion world over the last decade and it looks like he has an even bigger one planned for the future. According to TMZ, the rapper and his legal team reportedly filed a trademark for ‘YZSPLY’ to open retail stores as well as set up online ordering services and online retail store services. Kanye already has his Yeezy Supply website, which he uses to sell limited-release items like his Adidas Yeezy sneakers and slides. Now it seems like Kanye wants to bring more of these items to his fans and make it easier for them to purchase his products.

However, just like we’ve seen him do through ventures with Gap and more, it seems like Kanye is ready to sell much more than footwear. TMZ reports that the filing covers most clothing items like shirts, socks, hats, visors, and tennis wear as well as “accessories” for headwear and footwear.

Kanye’s trademark for YZSPLY comes after a few releases through Yeezy Gap. The most recent official drop came back in May through a collaboration with Balenciaga. Fans were able to purchase t-shirts, hoodies, joggers, caps, and other products. Prior to that, Kanye gave his fans the opportunity to buy the same red bubble jacket that he wore during the first listening session for this chart-topping Donda album.