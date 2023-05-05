Keke Palmer’s Twitch Stream Is The Gift That Keeps Giving

Twitch continues to be an enticing place for celebrities that want more interaction with their fans. We’ve seen folks like T-Pain, Mike Shinoda, Snoop Dogg, and more on the platform. Now, the multi-talented actress and musician Keke Palmer, who starred in Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed film Nope, is the latest celebrity to hop on the streaming train.

If there’s one thing Palmer knows how to do, it’s stay busy in her creative life. While only 29 years old, she’s been a working Hollywood actress for almost two decades. She first appeared in 2004’s Barbershop 2: Back in Business and followed it up two years later with a starring role as Akeelah in Akeelah And The Bee.

Since then, she’s done everything from long-running television shows, Broadway productions, and music albums, most recently starting her digital platform for Black content creators looking to showcase their work, KeyTV.

After announcing her pregnancy in late 2022 on Saturday Night Live, Palmer began filling her time off from acting by catching up on playing video games, especially Sims 4. On her Twitch bio, she talks about this briefly, “i got on here because i got preggers and started spending more time at home which got me back into playing the sims. my followers wanted to see my game play and now we hereeee.”

LMFAO @KekePalmer streaming Tekken also not on my 2023 bingo card 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/h4Lu28SnxK — KEVIN SPARKZ (@kevinsparkz) February 9, 2023

Before starting her Twitch channel, she’d dabbled in live streaming her gaming exploits on Instagram. On her IG, Palmer began going live and narrating the ridiculous antics her Sims got into on her most recent play sessions. Palmer has a keen eye for creating viral moments on social media, something that translates well to what she hopes to help other Black creators do with KeyTV.

Quickly, clips from her streams went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms, showcasing the funny hijinks she got into with her characters. After a large push from her fans, Palmer set up a Twitch channel in February of 2023 and began streaming.

On Palmer’s Twitch channel, simply called “Keke,” she streams everything from video games she plays (mainly Sims but other titles like Tekken and Detroit: Become Human), karaoke, cooking, and general hangouts to catch up with her audience. She writes more about this in her bio, “i like role playing obvi, i like fighting games, i like decision based games too.. but im into many things outside of gaming because i get bored v easily haha. i like trying new things, diy stuff, karaoke, stand up(light weight haha), reviewing reality tv, reviewing movies, documentaries, conspiracies!”