Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is still high off of his team’s victory at this year’s Super Bowl. This will come full circle during NFL Draft Weekend later this month.

On Friday, April 28, Kelce will bring some of his favorite musical acts to his hometown for the inaugural Kelce Jam. Among the performers are Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, and Kansas City legend Tech N9ne.

“The Super Bowl victory lap is not over yet,” said Kelce in a statement. “KC, just wait to see what I have in store for you all with my inaugural Kelce Jam – Draft Weekend’s biggest event ever featuring my homies Machine Gun Kelly, Rick Ross, Loud Luxury, and Tech N9ne, some of KC’s best eats, awesome brand activations, and unmatched championship energy. Get ready to fight for your right to party!”

In addition to a promising line-up of musical performers, Kelce Jam will showcase the best of Kansas City’s dining. Fans will be able to try the Kansas City staple, Joe’s BBQ, as they will be selling a special rib and sausage combo with a Cleveland mustard-inspired BBQ sauce, collectively dubbed the Kelce Combo.

Wingstop will also provide food, and invite two fans to participate in a chicken sandwich eating contest on stage, moderated by Kelce himself.

General admission tickets begin at $49.99 and TickPick VIP passes start at $224.99. Fans can register here for the pre-sale, which will begin Friday, April 7.