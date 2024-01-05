In November, the Recording Academy unfurled its nominees for the 2024 Grammys, but it saved the best for last. This morning, January 5, the Recording Academy announced this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipients as Laurie Anderson, the Clark Sisters, Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, N.W.A., and Tammy Wynette. Summer, Wynette, and Eazy E of N.W.A. are posthumous honorees.

🎶 We're excited to announce this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, Trustees Award, Technical GRAMMY Award, and Best Song For Social Change Award Honorees! The Special Merit Awards will return to Los Angeles on Feb.3, during GRAMMY Week 2024.https://t.co/EZyg70qTmf — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 5, 2024

“The Academy is honored to pay tribute to this year’s Special Merit Award recipients — a remarkable group of creators and industry professionals whose impact resonates with generations worldwide,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement. “Their contributions to music span genres, backgrounds, and crafts, reflecting the rich diversity that fuels our creative community. We look forward to honoring these music industry trailblazers next month as part of our week-long celebration leading up to Music’s Biggest Night.”

The 2024 Grammys are scheduled for Sunday, February 4, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, with Trevor Noah returning as the host for the fourth consecutive year. The ceremony will broadcast live on CBS, stream live on Paramount+, and be available on-demand on Paramount+.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is under the umbrella of the 2024 Special Merit Awards, and The Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony will take place on Saturday, February 3, at LA’s Wilshire Ebell Theatre.