Getty Image

Kendrick Lamar will no doubt go down in rap history for being one of the greatest of the 2010s — and it looks like his chart dominance is making history, too.

On Monday, Chart Data tweeted that Kendrick’s 2012 album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City has tied Eminem‘s 2002 album The Eminem Show as the only hip-hop studio albums to appear on the Billboard 200 chart for 350 weeks.

.@kendricklamar's 'good kid, m.A.A.d city' has now spent 350 weeks on the Billboard 200. It joins 'The Eminem Show' as the only hip-hop studio album to reach this milestone. — chart data (@chartdata) July 15, 2019

The Billboard 200 chart measures album sales. Obviously, the way we’ve listened to music has changed a bit since 2002, but the chart includes digital as well as retail album sales. 350 weeks is a long time, and given that both albums maintained their chart power over multiple years, it’s an even more impressive feat. Good Kid, M.A.A.D City still sits at no. 152 on the chart today.

Kendrick has expressed his admiration for Eminem before. He even channeled Eminem on the frenetic Good Kid, M.A.A.D City track “Backseat Freestyle.”

“When I have that aggression in the record like that [on “Backseat Freestyle”], that’s tricks that I learned being in that studio and dedicating myself, being a student,” Kendrick told Vibe. “Eminem was definitely a sought-out player that I always respected and looked up to.”

Since Good Kid, M.A.A.D City is still on the chart, it’s possible that Kendrick could set the hip-hop record for the longest tenure on the Billboard 200.