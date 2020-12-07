Back in March, Kendrick Lamar launched PgLang, which appears to be some sort of media company. It was not entirely clear what Lamar’s new venture does exactly, and that remains the case. Whether or not we’re any closer to the truth, PgLang has at least been spotted in the wild.

Last week, The Weeknd dropped a video for his new “Blinding Lights” remix featuring Rosalía, which shows behind-the-scenes footage of a photo shoot. It turns out that at about 2:06 into the video, a photographer wearing a shirt of the PgLang logo, which features two children pointing up at a lowercase letter “a,” can be seen in the dark foreground. PgLang is not credited in the video, so it’s unclear if the company was involved in making the visual or if the photographer was just wearing one of the brand’s shirts.

Back in March, the company shared a mission statement on its website, which didn’t offer much clarity about what specifically they do. It reads in part, “PgLang is multilingual. Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts — because sometimes we have to use different lenguages to get the point of our stories across. Stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages. That is why our writers, singers, directors, musicians, and producers break formats when we build ideas and make them real for the curious.”

As for Lamar, he apparently has new music coming “pretty soon,” so keep an eye out for that.