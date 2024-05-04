Drake’s tension with nearly half of hip-hop caused dozens of rumors to begin floating around online. It is hard to tell if Metro Boomin, the architect behind “Like That” (the track that kicked it all off), knew just how messy things would get. But he surely has provided the instrumentals for others to air out their grievances with Drake.

To quickly recap the mounting allegations made against Drake; Rick Ross accused him of undergoing several cosmetic procedures, including a rhinoplasty (more commonly referred as a nose job). The Weeknd alleged that his label, OVO Sounds, stifles the careers of its signees. Asap Rocky claimed to have been sexually involved with the mother of Drake’s son Adonis. With the exception of The Weeknd’s comments, so far Drake has addressed each remark in some way or another.

For starters, Drake seemingly denied getting a nose job. He also confirmed that Asap might have been involved with Adonis’ mother, but it doesn’t matter because in Drake’s eyes he had Rihanna (who so happens to be the mother of Asap Rocky’s two sons, RZA and Riot) first.

But on Kendrick Lamar’s latest lethal diss, “Meet The Grahams,” he pulled what fans are dubbing “a Pusha T.” Essentially, Kendrick challenged Drake’s parenting skills and manhood as he believes his foe is “hiding” another child – this time a daughter.