Drake’s tension with nearly half of hip-hop caused dozens of rumors to begin floating around online. It is hard to tell if Metro Boomin, the architect behind “Like That” (the track that kicked it all off), knew just how messy things would get. But he surely has provided the instrumentals for others to air out their grievances with Drake.
To quickly recap the mounting allegations made against Drake; Rick Ross accused him of undergoing several cosmetic procedures, including a rhinoplasty (more commonly referred as a nose job). The Weeknd alleged that his label, OVO Sounds, stifles the careers of its signees. Asap Rocky claimed to have been sexually involved with the mother of Drake’s son Adonis. With the exception of The Weeknd’s comments, so far Drake has addressed each remark in some way or another.
For starters, Drake seemingly denied getting a nose job. He also confirmed that Asap might have been involved with Adonis’ mother, but it doesn’t matter because in Drake’s eyes he had Rihanna (who so happens to be the mother of Asap Rocky’s two sons, RZA and Riot) first.
But on Kendrick Lamar’s latest lethal diss, “Meet The Grahams,” he pulled what fans are dubbing “a Pusha T.” Essentially, Kendrick challenged Drake’s parenting skills and manhood as he believes his foe is “hiding” another child – this time a daughter.
So, Does Drake Have A Daughter As Kendrick Lamar Claims On “Meet The Grahams?”
According to Drake’s post on May 3 via his Instagram Stories, the answer is no.
“Nah,” he wrote. “Hold on. Can someone find my hidden daughter please? And send her to me? These guys are in shambles.”
However, users online are having a hard time accepting Drake’s rebuttal as fact. Some have even taken him up on his research challenge. Based on Kendrick’s third verse, the child in question is supposedly no child at all but rather a preteen (approximately 12 years old).
With that nugget of information, users on X (formerly Twitter) dug up Drake’s post from January 15, 2012. For users, Drake’s “Baby girl” upload was all the proof they needed.
Kendrick said Drakes SECOND hidden child is a daughter who is 12 years old. Peep Drake’s tweet from 12 years ago. Help. #MeetTheGrahams https://t.co/QxQ84ua8zd
It doesn’t help that when Pusha T claimed Drake had a secret son (which turned out to be true), Drake behaved similarly. So, stick around long enough and things could change.
Listen to Kendrick Lamar’s full track below.