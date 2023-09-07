Here Is Kiana Ledé ‘Grudges: The Tour’ Setlist

Kiana Ledé‘s Grudges tour is off and running as of this Tuesday (September 5), and curious fans now have some insight into the songs the Phoenix-born, LA-based singer will perform as the tour unrolls over the next month or so. The setlist for The Grudges: The Tour can be found below, courtesy of fans on Twitter who took the time to mark it down.

While the setlist certainly includes every song from the namesake album (which itself includes 18 tracks), a few songs come from prior projects such as Ledé’s 2020 album Keke. You can check out the setlist and the remaining tour dates below.

01. “Bitter Bitch – INTROlude”

02. “Gone”

03. “Focus”

04. “FairPlay”

05. “Wicked Games”

06. “Promise Me”

07. “LMK”

08. “Irresponsible”

09. “Gemini Slander”

10. “Skiterlude”

11. “Cancelled”

12. “Honest”

13. “Mad At Me”

14. “Chocolate”

“Attention”

“Second Chances”

“Plenty More”

“Same Type”

“Deserve”

“Grudges”

“Jealous”

“Too Far”

“Deeper”

“Where You Go”

“Closure”

“Ex”

“Magic”

09/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

09/09 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

09/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

09/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

09/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

09/19 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater

09/21 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

09/23 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory

09/25 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – The Ballroom

09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

09/29 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/01 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

10/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

10/03 — New York

10/04 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

10/06 — Richmond, VA @ The National

10/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall

10/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/11 — Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl

10/12 — Chicago, IL @ Park West

