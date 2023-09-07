Here Is Kiana Ledé ‘Grudges: The Tour’ Setlist

Kiana Ledé‘s Grudges tour is off and running as of this Tuesday (September 5), and curious fans now have some insight into the songs the Phoenix-born, LA-based singer will perform as the tour unrolls over the next month or so. The setlist for The Grudges: The Tour can be found below, courtesy of fans on Twitter who took the time to mark it down.
While the setlist certainly includes every song from the namesake album (which itself includes 18 tracks), a few songs come from prior projects such as Ledé’s 2020 album Keke. You can check out the setlist and the remaining tour dates below.
01. “Bitter Bitch – INTROlude”
02. “Gone”
03. “Focus”
04. “FairPlay”
05. “Wicked Games”
06. “Promise Me”
07. “LMK”
08. “Irresponsible”
09. “Gemini Slander”
10. “Skiterlude”
11. “Cancelled”
12. “Honest”
13. “Mad At Me”
14. “Chocolate”
“Attention”
“Second Chances”
“Plenty More”
“Same Type”
“Deserve”
“Grudges”
“Jealous”
“Too Far”
“Deeper”
“Where You Go”
“Closure”
“Ex”
“Magic”
09/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater
09/09 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
09/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox
09/12 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
09/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
09/19 — Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theater
09/21 — Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
09/23 — Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory
09/25 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live – The Ballroom
09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
09/29 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/01 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
10/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
10/04 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
10/06 — Richmond, VA @ The National
10/07 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club – Music Hall
10/10 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/11 — Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl
10/12 — Chicago, IL @ Park West
