It’s been a little over three years since Kiana Ledé gave us her stellar debut album KIKI. Since then, the singer has been relatively active through collaborations with the likes of THEY. (“Count Me In [Remix]“), Kehlani (“Ur Best Friend“), Destin Conrad (“Unpredictable”), and more. It wasn’t until the fall of 2022 that the journey towards her long-awaited sophomore album began, and kicked off with the release of “Irresponsible.” Eight months later, Kiana Ledé finally announced her sophomore album: Grudges.

Ledé shared the news by unveiling the project’s cover art and release date in an Instagram post. For the cover art of the album, which arrives on June 16, Ledé is pictured on her knees surrounded by numerous cameras in different styles, from portable video cameras to full-on surveillance cameras. The Instagram post was shared with a brief message that read, “Sometimes you gotta face yourself.”

In addition to sharing the cover art and release date, Ledé also unveiled its tracklist through its Apple Music pre-save page. Grudges will arrive with 17 songs and a lone feature from Ella Mai who appears on the album’s second single, “Jealous.”

You can view the artwork for Grudges above and scroll down to see the album’s full tracklist.

1. “Bitter B*tch”

2. “Irresponsible”

3. “Promise Me”

4. “Gone”

5. “Gemini Slander”

6. “LMK”

7. “Jealous” Feat. Ella Mai

8. “Focus”

9. “Damage”

10. “Too Far”

11. “Deeper”

12. “Grudges”

13. “Deserve”

14. “Same Type”

15. “Where You Go”

16. “Closure”

17. “Magic”

Grudges is out 6/16 via The Heavy Group/Republic Records. Find out more information here.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.