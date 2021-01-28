Kid Cudi is back in a big way since the release of his third Man In The Moon album, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen in late December. The Cleveland rapper recently let fans know that aside from being back in the music game, he’s also planning to branch off into clothing. “Finally startin my own clothing line,” he wrote on Twitter yesterday. “Been a long time comin and another dream of mine. More madness, true vision, freshness comin soon!!!”

Cudi isn’t the only rapper to get into the style game recently — the obvious precedent is his mentor Kanye West’s foray into fashion and footwear, and last year Travis Scott partnered with McDonalds for a series of exclusive Cactus Jack merch. Fans responded excitedly asking when they could expect pieces and Cudi let them know that he anticipates as early as this summer

No word on who any of Cudi’s potential distribution or design partners could be, but considering he’s still on pretty good terms with Kanye per their Kids See Ghosts collab in 2018, there’s always a chance that Yeezy will be involved. And given his recent collaborations with Travis, too, maybe some pieces will feature a collaboration with The Scotts. Keep an eye out for more