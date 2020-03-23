We usually share lists of the upcoming concerts scheduled for New York City and Los Angeles, but there haven’t been too many of those lately since the coronavirus outbreak has forced artists to cancel shows. That said, there’s still live music, it’s just different than it usually is: Several artists have started performing livestreamed concerts from their homes, allowing fans to tune in to free shows online and pass the time with these virtual gigs.
These newly popular types of performances yielded some memorable moments over the past week, so check out some of the highlights below, and read through to the end for a rundown of upcoming livestream concerts.
Ben Gibbard
The Death Cab For Cutie leader has been one of the most active livestreamers so far, as he is in the midst of a series of daily performances. This past week saw Gibbard cover Radiohead and New Order, as well as perform some material from his other most notable musical endeavor, The Postal Service.
DJ D-Nice
View this post on Instagram
I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected. From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me. Thank you to all of the artists that popped in to show love. Al B. Sure, Andre Harrell, Angie Martinez, Anthony Hamilton, Beverly Bond, Bevy Smith, Big Daddy Kane, Bink, Black Thought, Bun B, Chris Spencer, Common, Damien Hall, Dave Chappelle, Deborah Cox, Debra Lee, DJ Camilo, DJ Cassidy, DJ Clark Kent, DJ Goldfinger, DJ Tony Touch, Donald Faison, Dres, Dule Hill, Erick Sermon, Estelle, Fab 5 Freddy, Fat Joe, Ghostface, Grand Puba, Jairobi White, Jazmyn Simon, Jermaine Dupri, Jill Scott, Jim Jones, Joe Budden, John Legend, Jonathan Mannion, Kardinal Official, Kenny Burns, Kenny Smith, Kevin Liles, Lee Daniels, Lena Waithe, Lennox Lewis, Letoya Luckett, LL Cool J, Louise Hazel, Mary J. Blige, Maseo, MC Lyte, Michael Ealy, Michael Rapaport, Michelle Wolf, Naomi Campbell, Nile Rodgers, Omar Dorsey, Oneal McKnight, Posdonus, Royale Watkins, Russell Simmons, Sophia Chang, Spice Adams, Spinderella, Stretch Armstrong, Swin Cash, Tank, Tasha Smith, Teddy Riley, Tobe Nwigwe, Zab Judah, and more. Class resumes today at 2pm pst. Please tell your friends. #BrandNice #dnicehomeschool
The hip-hop icon hosted “Club Quarantine” editions of his weekly “Home School” livestream this weekend, and the list of celebrities who popped in during the show speaks for itself: Michelle Obama, Alicia Keys, Diddy, Oprah, Will Smith, Missy Elliott, Janet Jackson, Common, John Legend, Big Daddy Kane, Mariah Carey, Spike Lee, Donnie Wahlberg, Brandy, Quincy Jones, Timbaland, Usher, Questlove, Jadakiss, and Raekwon, among many others.
Chris Martin of Coldplay
Martin is the one who kicked off the “Together At Home” livestream concert series, which has gone on to feature performances from artists like Charlie Puth and John Legend. For Martin’s performance, he busted out some Coldplay favorites and a David Bowie cover, and also answered questions from Instagram Live viewers.
Charli XCX
View this post on Instagram
PSA: i’m going live all week! 🤪tomorrow morning i’ll be being personally trained by @diplo aka THE BODY (kidding – no one calls him that – they should??) at 10am LA time. Bruhhh, it’s gonna totally be rad 🤙🏽 can’t wait 2 get ripped w my bro GTL 4 LYF M8 (no but seriously plz help me im gonna fucking dieeee 😭)
Charli has taken a different path with her livestreams: Instead of music performances, she has brought on a number of guests for a variety of programming. For example, last week, she hosted an art class with Clairo, played “Would You Rather” with Kim Petras, and had “An Emo Chat” with Christine And The Queens.
Erykah Badu
Badu hosted an “interactive livestream experience” this past weekend, which allowed fans (who paid the $1 entry fee) to not only watch Badu perform from her bedrom, but also help build the setlist.
Jeff Rosenstock and more
View this post on Instagram
Woah, what a night! Thank you @jeffrosenstock @ajjtheband @ericafreas (who also organised the whole thing!!) @freshpunks @witching_waves @immyxvx @garden_centre_ @dogeyed666 @toodlesband. We love you & feel well looked after in this time of uncertainty ❤️❤️❤️. It was nice to take a break from all the depressing news. #eattheplant
Record label/shop Specialist Subject hosted a night of music from a jam-packed indie lineup on March 17, with was led by Jeff Rosenstock and also featured AJJ, RVIVR’s Erica Freas, and others.
Charlie Puth
Charlie Puth was one of the artists who carried on the Chris Martin-launched “Together At Home” series. Puth sat at his home piano and busted out a number of songs, including “Attention,” “One Call Away,” and “See You Again.”
Coming up
- Ben Gibbard: Daily at 7 p.m. EST on YouTube.
- Big Freedia: Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on Facebook and Instagram.
- Christine And The Queens: Daily at 1 p.m. EST on Instagram.
- Courtney Barnett and Lucius and friends: Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. EST on Instagram.
- Diplo: Sundays at 4 p.m. EST, Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST, Thursdays at 10 p.m. EST, Fridays at 10 EST, Saturdays at 11 p.m. EST; on YouTube, Twitch, and Instagram.
- Miley Cyrus: Weekdays at 2:30 p.m. EST on Instagram.
- Neil Young: Semi-regularly, TBA.
- Third Man Public Access: Daily at 1 p.m. EST on YouTube.
- Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby: Thursday, March 26 on Instagram.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.