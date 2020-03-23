We usually share lists of the upcoming concerts scheduled for New York City and Los Angeles, but there haven’t been too many of those lately since the coronavirus outbreak has forced artists to cancel shows. That said, there’s still live music, it’s just different than it usually is: Several artists have started performing livestreamed concerts from their homes, allowing fans to tune in to free shows online and pass the time with these virtual gigs. These newly popular types of performances yielded some memorable moments over the past week, so check out some of the highlights below, and read through to the end for a rundown of upcoming livestream concerts.