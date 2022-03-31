Kid Cudi 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Kid Cudi And Jack Harlow Want To Get Slimed When They Perform At The 2022 Kids' Choice Awards

Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow both have nominations at this weekend’s Grammy Awards and it turns out they’ll both be busy next weekend, too: Billboard reports they’re going to perform at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards (hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski) next Saturday, April 9.

Billboard notes Cudi will perform a medley of his new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 single “Stars In The Sky” and his 2010 classic “Pursuit Of Happiness.”

Cudi said in a statement, “I can’t believe my late 30-something butt gets to party at the Kids’ Choice Awards! I grew up loving Nickelodeon and it’s been a dream of mine to get slimed.” Harlow offered a similar statement, saying, “I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated AND perform at the Kids’ Choice Awards is crazy. Here’s to hoping I get slimed!”

Harlow has a nomination at this year’s ceremony, as he’s up for Favorite Breakout Artist against Chlöe, Glass Animals, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, and Walker Hayes. As for who leads the music nominations, Taylor Swift and Adele each have four nods in various categories. This year’s first-time music nominees include Rodrigo, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi, and Doja Cat.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

