Kid Cudi and Jack Harlow both have nominations at this weekend’s Grammy Awards and it turns out they’ll both be busy next weekend, too: Billboard reports they’re going to perform at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards (hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and Rob Gronkowski) next Saturday, April 9.

Billboard notes Cudi will perform a medley of his new Sonic The Hedgehog 2 single “Stars In The Sky” and his 2010 classic “Pursuit Of Happiness.”

we've got some big #KCA news for ya! Proud to announce that @KidCudi and @jackharlow are going to be performing at the show on April 9! https://t.co/dhBgYiGsIL — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 31, 2022

Cudi said in a statement, “I can’t believe my late 30-something butt gets to party at the Kids’ Choice Awards! I grew up loving Nickelodeon and it’s been a dream of mine to get slimed.” Harlow offered a similar statement, saying, “I grew up on Nickelodeon so to be nominated AND perform at the Kids’ Choice Awards is crazy. Here’s to hoping I get slimed!”

Harlow has a nomination at this year’s ceremony, as he’s up for Favorite Breakout Artist against Chlöe, Glass Animals, Olivia Rodrigo, Saweetie, and Walker Hayes. As for who leads the music nominations, Taylor Swift and Adele each have four nods in various categories. This year’s first-time music nominees include Rodrigo, Saweetie, The Kid Laroi, and Doja Cat.

