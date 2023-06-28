Exactly two weeks ago, on June 14, Kid Cudi announced his Moon Man’s Landing festival would be going down on August 19 in Cleveland. The lineup was set to featured an intimate lineup led by Lil Uzi Vert, Suicideboys, Coi Leray, and himself. Now, though, Cudi has had to U-turn on that, as he revealed last night (June 27) that this year’s festival will not be happening.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Cudi explained that he was unable to get approval for the outdoor event from the city, and that an indoor event wasn’t desirable. He wrote:

“Hey guys, Got some bad news Im gonna have to cancel Moon Man’s Landing this year. I know u guys wanted an outdoor festival, and so did I, but the city wouldnt approve it. And instead of cancelling the whole thing I decided to have it at the arena because I still wanted to bring something cool to the city, but I know u guys werent feelin it. Dont even trip!! Heres the good news. Im bringing the fest back next year, hopefully w some of the same line up and it will be in an outdoor venue. Only thing is, it might have to be over an hour outside of Cleveland. I saw some people say they dont mind the drive if I did make it outside of the city, so let me know ur feedback yall! I doubt the city will approve anything in the city, but Moon Man’s Landing is not dead! And we will find a better place for u all to have an epic time at. Promise. Big bro got u. Scott.”

Find Cudi’s post below.