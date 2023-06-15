Kid Cudi has a lot on his plate right now. The rapper shared his new single called “Porsche Topless” to kick off a new era. An album, a clothing line, and a movie are apparently on the way as well. Today (June 15), he announced the lineup for the second annual Moon Man’s Landing festival.

Taking place on August 19 at Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the festival will have Lil Uzi Vert, Coi Leray, $uicideboy$, Bashfortheworld, Siena Bella, and Chelsea Pastel. Find ticket information here.

MOON MAN'S LANDING 2023 BABY 🚀👾☄️🛰️👩🏾‍🚀👽 PRE SALE 👉🏾 https://t.co/ehBVKfJARj pic.twitter.com/Qs4Jgw2udR — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) June 14, 2023

Last year’s festival had Playboi Carti, Haim, Toliver, Dominic Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, and 070 Shake.

In September, Cudi said that he was stepping back from music to focus on other things. “I think I’m going to take a step back from the Kid Cudi stuff and focus a lot more on developing my own things,” he said. “Writing — whether it’s movies or TV shows — producing things, putting stuff together. Just really getting my production company [Mad Solar] up to a place where, in the next three or four years, we’re a household name. I really have goals. We’re off to a great start with the documentary, X, Pearl, and now, Entergalactic. I mean, we have four bangers so far, so I just want to see what else we can do and keep going.”