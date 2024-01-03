So far, a highlight of the set of albums that are expected to be released in 2024 is Kid Cudi’s Insano . As fans wait on that, they may be wondering:

Will Kid Cudi go on tour in 2024?

It appears so, yes.

Currently, Cudi’s website does not list any upcoming tour dates, and none have been officially announced elsewhere. But, on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday (January 2), somebody asked Cudi if there will be a world tour in support of the album. He responded, “Yes!! Startin in June!”

Yes!! Startin in June! https://t.co/pK4gIX6va3 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 2, 2024

Aside from his own tour dates, Cudi is set to open a couple of shows for Red Hot Chili Peppers this summer. In December, Cudi said that in support of his upcoming memoir, he plans to do “a little tour to bookstores around the globe doing signings.”

Meanwhile, another fan asked Cudi yesterday about when he’ll reveal the Insano tracklist and Cudi replied, “Day before the album. Features will be hidden. Ull discover when it drops.”

Day before the album. Features will be hidden. Ull discover when it drops. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6001qqVk0M — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 2, 2024

Somebody else asked Cudi what makes Insano stand out from his previous albums and he answered, “None of my albums was I truly this happy. None. Thats why this one means more than anything else. I went in surrounded by light. I hope u enjoy it.”