On Wednesday afternoon, Lil Nas X revealed the tracklist for his upcoming debut album, Montero. The 15-track album will include features from Jack Harlow, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus. Many fans shared their excitement for the upcoming collaborations, but there we others that were curious about the lack of Black male artists on the album as one noted about the singer’s upcoming project. “Lil Nas X’s album has no black male guest lol,” they wrote on Twitter. “Just women & white men. No agenda tho.” Lil Nas replied, “maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me.”

maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me https://t.co/AkEDNMMbkP — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 1, 2021

Nigga ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain https://t.co/5AcrmORHkX — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 1, 2021

u heard it here

first everybody

kid cudi x lil nas

for montero deluxe

🫂 https://t.co/tjabZ0tA9I — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 1, 2021

Im there. Say less😈✌🏾❤️ lets have our boys @takeadaytrip set it up! https://t.co/9TdCnGVd43 — The Chosen One : I 💖 YOU FRESHIE 4EVER (@KidCudi) September 1, 2021

Kid Cudi caught wind of Lil Nas’ response and made it very clear that he would love to work with the singer at any point in the future. “N**** ill work w u and frolic in rose gardens w u singin about my pain,” Cudi wrote in reply to Lil Nas. The singer happily accepted the offer and in a later tweet he wrote, “u heard it here first everybody. kid cudi x lil nas for montero deluxe.” Cudi confirmed the collaboration would happen in a tweet of his own that read, “Im there. Say less,” and added, “lets have our boys @takeadaytrip set it up!”

You can view the interaction between the two artists above.

Montero is out 9/17 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.

