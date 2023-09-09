Kid Cudi’s fascination with the intelligent life on other planets has often appeared in his creative projects. Now the self-proclaimed “Man on the Moon” is hooking up with a legendary sci-fi franchise.

On Saturday, September 8, as a part of “Star Trek Day,” Cudi announced the song “Boldly Be,” a song inspired by Gene Roddenberry’s immortal series. The campaign will also include a gaming component as well as a limited-release fashion line.

The joint venture’s name pulls from the fictional Vulcan IDIC philosophy: infinite diversity in infinite combinations. Although specifics, including the exact release date, have not yet been shared, in a press statement Cudi claimed that fans will love each element of the partnership.

“I grew up watching Star Trek with my dad, who is single-handedly responsible for turning me into a fan,” Cudi said. “The most important thing to me is to be as authentic as possible. Star Trek’s mission has always been about having a hopeful future, and when I was first approached about this project, it was the perfect marriage of all the things I believe in – being brave and a hero by doing what’s right and fighting for freedom. I can’t wait to share my love of this incredible franchise with the world.”

