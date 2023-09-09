Music

Kid Cudi’s ‘Star Trek’ Collaboration Will Be An Intergalactic Journey Through The Entertainment Spacetime Continuum

Kid Cudi’s fascination with the intelligent life on other planets has often appeared in his creative projects. Now the self-proclaimed “Man on the Moon” is hooking up with a legendary sci-fi franchise.

On Saturday, September 8, as a part of “Star Trek Day,” Cudi announced the song “Boldly Be,” a song inspired by Gene Roddenberry’s immortal series. The campaign will also include a gaming component as well as a limited-release fashion line.

The joint venture’s name pulls from the fictional Vulcan IDIC philosophy: infinite diversity in infinite combinations. Although specifics, including the exact release date, have not yet been shared, in a press statement Cudi claimed that fans will love each element of the partnership.

“I grew up watching Star Trek with my dad, who is single-handedly responsible for turning me into a fan,” Cudi said. “The most important thing to me is to be as authentic as possible. Star Trek’s mission has always been about having a hopeful future, and when I was first approached about this project, it was the perfect marriage of all the things I believe in – being brave and a hero by doing what’s right and fighting for freedom. I can’t wait to share my love of this incredible franchise with the world.”

Watch the teaser clip above.

