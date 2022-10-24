Scott Mescudi isn’t done with “the Kid Cudi stuff” just yet: Today, Cudi announced that a Man On The Moon trilogy vinyl box set and accompanying merch are available now. It’s all designed by KAWS, made obvious by the artist’s signature Companion character dressed in astronaut gear.

Cudi captured the zeitgeist with his 2009 debut studio album Man On The Moon: The End Of Day, followed by 2010’s Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager. The third and final installment, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, didn’t arrive until December 2020. Most recently, Cudi released Entergalactic, the title for his eighth studio album and animated Netflix series. The latter was co-created alongside Kenya Barris and co-stars 070 Shake, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla Sign, and Jessica Williams.

Around the Entergalactic promotion cycle, Cudi revealed he’s working on a memoir and separately foreshadowed his future with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“The Kid Cudi stuff, I think kind of I wanna put it on the back burner, and I think I kind of wanna be done with it,” the 38-year-old said. When Lowe asked whether he meant done for now or done forever, Cudi doubled down: “Done with it. I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi. I’ve just made a lot of music, man. I’ve said a lot. I have other desires. I have other things I wanna do. I do not see me never making music. […] But as far as getting in the studio and working on an album and then going and touring it? I just don’t have it in me. I don’t have the desire.”

The Man On The Moon trilogy box set will run you $199.98. Crewnecks are similarly pricey at $150, while graphic tees only cost $50. At this point, Cudi fans probably view any tangible Kid Cudi relics as priceless. See the full collection here.