Fresh off his performance on The Late Show as part of Stephen Colbert’s hip-hop ode to the Lord Of The Rings, Killer Mike shared some sobering news on Instagram: His downtown Atlanta barbershop, Swag Shop, was vandalized with spraypaint across its storefront. While he said he is “angry and beyond upset” about the graffiti, rather than demanding revenge, he’s instead asking fans to help get the culprit treatment for a mental illness.

“A mentally disturbed White Man who Calls himself “Druce Wayne” did this to our Shop downtown,” he wrote. “He lives in the delusion he is Kurt Cobain and somehow I am involved in a conspiracy to keep him silenced. I am angry and beyond upset. With that said, I know I can fix this physical damage BUT this man’s mind is terribly broken. If u are from OKC and know his family or friends please DM so u can get him some help. I will for sure make sure we get this fixed and I encourage all to check on your mentally ill loved ones because the world may not be as understanding as me. Love and Respect.”

It’s the second time this year one of Mike’s shops has suffered damage. In February, he delayed reopening the downtown shop — which had been closed due to COVID — due to the windows being shot out. Here’s us hoping that he can avoid future damage and have a successful and safe 2022.