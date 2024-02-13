The 2024 Grammys turned out to be a big night for rap Killer Mike. In addition to winning all three awards for which he was nominated — to the dismay of Gen Z streamers who missed out on the greatness of “A.D.I.D.A.S.” in 2003 — he was unfortunately handcuffed and detained for several hours on a misdemeanor battery charge before being released to finally celebrate his wins.

Appearing on The View on Monday (February 12), Mike explained what happened that led to his arrest and how he felt about it. According to Mike, ““Backstage was overcrowded, the winners were exuberant, and I think security got a little overzealous.” This is what led to his confrontation with a security guard, who was knocked over in the confusion.

Comparing himself to some of his Civil Rights Movement inspirations, he said, “All of my heroes have been in handcuffs: Malcolm [X], Martin [Luther King Jr.], [Nelson] Mandela, Medgar [Evers, an activist who was the NAACP’s first field secretary in Mississippi and was assassinated by white supremacists for his liberation work]. I walked out with the same dignity and respect that I walked in with, and I would implore people to just take that from it.”

However, he did feel there was one “dope” aspect to the situation. “I walked out to my wife in the rain,” he said. “It was like a romance movie. It was dope.”

Check out Killer Mike’s interview below: