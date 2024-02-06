The 2024 Grammy Awards were full of surprises. Killer Mike was one of the most discussed emcees in the rap categories for several reasons.

Firstly, the “Motherless” rapper shocked attendees when his album Michael swept three major categories (Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song for “Scientists & Engineers,” and Best Rap Performance again for “Scientists & Engineers”), which he didn’t mind pointing it out in his acceptance speech.

However, his victory lap was cut short after authorities whisked away Killer Mike in handcuffs. Rumors quickly began to circulate online speculating why he was detained.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

However, today (February 5), Killer Mike has but the whispers to rest by releasing a statement regarding his arrest. According to Killer Mike, his arrest was the result of a rocky encounter with event security.

Read Killer Mike’s complete statement below.

I first want to extend my appreciation to the Grammy’s Committee for recognizing me and my team for the work that went into ‘Michael.’ We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated. I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK. I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going on, and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to ‘Michael,’ and keep going after your dreams.

