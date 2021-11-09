Ever since the tragedy that took place at the Astroworld festival last weekend, Travis Scott has shared a couple of statements about what happened. In both of them, he understandably seemed to be in a down place emotionally. Now, Kim Kardashian, who is of course related to Kylie Jenner and therefore probably knows Scott better than most, has noted that Scott is indeed feeling some significant sadness right now.

In a pair of tweets, Kardashian wrote, “Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy. We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing — as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated.”

Meanwhile, Jenner gave a statement of her own, saying, “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”